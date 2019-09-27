Colville girls soccer puts eight past Medical Lake

Colville girls soccer is catching fire with its third-straight win coming in a route of Medical Lake at home yesterday.

The Indians (3-2, 3-4) eclipsed the .500 mark in league play with the 8-0 win over the Cardinals (0-5, 0-6). Colville controlled the match from the start with an opening goal from senior Katie Bowe in the second minute, after junior Ally Stickney slammed the ball into the crossbar.

Bowe, along with Stickney would join four other Indian players on the scoresheet. Sophomore Aspen Glanville scored in the 16' minute, senior Kayla VanQuekelberg scored in the 21' minute, sophomore Jenny Zarate scored in the 65' minute and senior Shelby Maffei scored in the 67' minute. Stickney scored her fourth hat trick of the season with goals in the 44', 51 and 76' minutes, and would have scored more if she had not miss off of the frame of the goal on four separate occasions.

After the game, Maffei was happy with the result and glad that she was able to move up from her usual defensive role to get a goal late in the game.

"I was very excited because I don't get goals back there (at defender)," Maffei said. "I got to play up and I always like playing forward."

The Indians play two of the top three teams in the league next week, when they travel to Freeman (4-1, 6-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and host Lakeside (3-2, 4-2-1) on Thursday at 4 p.m.