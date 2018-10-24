Colville, Jenkins still unranked in AP poll

The Indians may sit atop the Northeast 1A league, but the Associated Press football poll released today, Oct. 24, still shows them sitting outside the state’s Top 10.

Meanwhile, Newport remains ranked at No. 8, despite its 28-7 loss to Colville on Oct. 12.

The apparent lack of respect for Colville (6-2 overall) in the statewide AP poll may have more to do with respect for the ranked teams. The same can be said of the Jenkins (Chewelah) Cougars, which have not yet received any votes in the 2B poll.

49-game win streak

Atop 1A, the undefeated Royal Knights have won eight games this season, including crushing victories of 34-7 over Ellensburg and 56-0 over Othello, both much larger 2A schools, and a 56-17 rout of the Okanogan Bulldogs, the No. 7-ranked 1A team.

Royal has won 49 consecutive games and is defending three consecutive state 1A titles. The last time the Knights failed to make the championship game was in 2014, when Colville reached the title tilt, only to fall 27-26 to Cascade Christian (Puyallup).

Cascade Christian is currently ranked No. 6 in the poll, with a 5-1 record. The only loss for the Cougars was 51-6 upset to undefeated Steilacoom, the No. 3-ranked 2A team.

Sitting at No. 2 in the poll are the undefeated Zillah Leopards, a perennial powerhouse from the Yakima Valley. Zillah, the South-Central Athletic Conference-West leader, has posted at least 48 points in all but two game this season. They trounced the 2A Toppenish Wildcats, 51-0 and were leading 2A Ellensburg, 7-0, in Ellensburg when their game was called off because of Lightning.

Zillah’s only close, complete game was a 21-7 win over the La Salle Lightning (6-1), another 1A school in the same league.

La Salle also got points in the 1A poll, but didn’t break into the Top 10.

Undefeated Hoquiam is in the No. 3 spot. The coastal Grizzlies are 8-0, including an impressive 42-35 win over the 2A Sequim Wolves. Sequim currently sits atop the 2A Olympic League. Hoquiam also defeated the No. 9-ranked 1A team from Montesano (5-2).

Montesano’s only other loss was to the No. 8-ranked 2A team, Woodland. Connell (5-2) is ranked No. 4. The Eagles only losses were a 9-7 falter against the 2A Othello Huskies and a 41-0 loss to league rival Royal.

At No. 5, Meridian (6-2) is last year’s 1A runner-up, finishing the season with 12 wins and a loss to Royal in the title game in the Tacoma Dome.

Meridian faced off against Colville on Sept. 8 in Peshastin; the Trojans went home with a 27-14 win over the Indians.

Okanogan holds the No. 7 spot, just behind Cascade Christian.

The Okanogan Bulldogs (6-2) overall, are tied with Cascade (Leavenworth) for second in the Caribou Trail League.

Omak sits in first. Interestingly, Okanogan is ranked above Cascade (5-3) and the undefeated Omak Pioneers (8-0). Omak also received votes, but didn’t break the Top 10 even though it has yet to lose a game.

Omak blew out the 2B Jenkins (Chewelah) Cougars, 36-21, on Aug. 31, and edged the Leavenworth team, 14-0 on Oct. 5.

Omak’s failure to break the Top 10 is due to its weak victories of 35-33 over Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) and 21-10 win over the 2B Reardan Indians.

The top team in the Caribou Trail League will be determined this Friday, Oct. 26, when Omak and Okanogan faceoff in the “Backyard Brawl” rivalry in Okanogan.

Newport remains at No. 8 despite the Grizzlies’ loss to Colville.

The 6-1 Grizzlies fate in the polls could be determined this Friday night when they face the Lakeside Eagles (3-4 overall). A loss or narrow victory should bounce them out of the Top 10. But if Newport routs the Eagles, they’ll be telling rankings officials that the loss to Colville was a fluke.

And it wouldn’t be the first time that Colville topped Newport in league play only to lose a grudge match to the Grizzlies in the playoffs.

Last year, Colville popped Newport, 28-14, during the regular season, only to fall to the Grizzlies, 21-7, in the state playoffs.

While Montesano holds the No. 9 position, Mount Baker (5-3 overall) rounds out the Top 10.

The Mountaineers only 1A losses are to league rivals Lynden Christian and No. 5-ranked Meridian. Their only other loss was a heartbreaking, 35-34 loss to the No. 2-ranked 2A crosstown rival Lynden.

Mount Baker actually split the season with Meridian, beating the Trojans, 41-20, on Sept. 28, but losing, 13-9, on Oct. 19.

Tough competition ahead of Jenkins

The boys from Chewelah may be sitting atop the 2B Northeast 2B-North standings, but they have tough competition to overcome to break into the AP 2B poll.

The Cougars (5-3) were pummeled by 1A teams Omak and Colville, and the 2B Reardan Indians, which are ranked No. 7 in the division.

Adna (8-0) commands the 2B poll, followed closely by Tri-Cities Prep.

The undefeated Adna Pirates dominated No. 3 Kalama, 27-17, No. 6 Onalaska, 27-8, and blew out No. 4 Napavine, 50-13.

Kalama is the defending state 2B champion, having defeated Liberty (Spangle), 28-17 in a Tacoma Dome squeaker.

Napavine won the title, 34-16, over Liberty (Spangle) in 2016 and finished second to Okanogan, 36-34, in 2015 and 17-14 in 2014. Okanogan dropped to the 2B ranks in 2014 and 2015 due to low student enrollment, but move back up to 1A in 2016.

In the No. 2 position, Tri-Cities Prep (8-0) has piled up impressive wins, including a 75-0 drumming of Kittitas/Thorp and walloping 76-0.

The Jaguars closest game was 23-21 over Eureka, Calif.-based St. Bernards.

Kalama (6-2) is in the No. 3 slot this week, having only lost to undefeated Adna and in a 48-40 nail-biter to the No. 8-ranked 2A team, Woodland. Kalama is the top team in the 2B Southwest Washington-River league.

At 6-2, Napavine is in the No. 4 spot having only lost to Adna and Kalama.

The Tigers showed just how strong they are with a 41-7 crushing of Liberty (Spangle) on Sept. 1 and a 36-30 win over No. 6 Onalaska.

Coming in at No. 5 in the 2B poll is Asotin (6-2). The Panthers only loss in Washington state was, 30-26, to the 6-2 Reardan Indians, the No. 7-ranked team. (Asotin's other loss was to McCall, Idaho.)

Reardan’s only losses were to Omak on Oct. 12 and to Northwest Christian (Colbert) in their season-opener Aug. 31.

The No. 6-ranked Onalaska Loggers are also 6-2 on the season. Their only losses were 27-8 to top-ranked Adna on Oct. 19 and 36-30 to No. 4-ranked Napavine.

Behind No. 7 Reardan, Northwest Christian (Colbert) also sports a 6-2 record.

The Crusaders two losses are 49-18 to Tri-Cities Prep on Sept. 14 and 42-6 to Jenkins on Oct. 14.

A weak showing this Friday night against the winless Kettle Falls Bulldogs (0-8) – the teams square off at Riverside High School in Chattaroy – may bounce the Crusaders out of the Top 10, opening the door for Jenkins to slide in.

Rounding out the Top 10 in the 2B poll are Lake Roosevelt and Brewster, which take the gridiron this Friday at Coulee Dam to determine who wins the 2B Central district.

The Lake Roosevelt Raiders (7-0) and the Bears (6-2) are both currently 5-0 in their league.

Brewster is a perennial 2B powerhouse and Lake Roosevelt is new to the ranks of nearing season-end with a flawless record.

Brewster’s only losses this year are to 1A teams Chelan and Quincy. In 2B matchups, the Bears walloped Mabton, 48-8; Tonasket, 41-6; Manson, 56-8; and Oroville, 46-22. Lake Roosevelt topped Tonasket, 48-0; Oroville, 47-0; and Manson, 33-7.

AP prep football poll for Oct. 24

Here are the AP rankings released Wednesday, Oct. 24: