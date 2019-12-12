Colville jury clears Manke of all charges in robbery case

A jury exonerated Dylan Duwayne Manke, 27, of all charges following several hours of deliberation on Wednesday.

Manke, who resides in Rice, had been accused of first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The case was tied to the May 7 robbery of Whitty's Chevron in May.

Testifying against Manke was Jonathan Johnston, 23, who is serving a 12 year prison sentence for committing the robbery, the same amount of time sought for Manke.

He claimed the gun used in the hold-up had been provided by Manke, who denied any involvement or knowledge of the crime.

Johnston said Manke helped plan the robbery, drove the getaway car and spent some of the money.

The two men met, said Manke, while they were both serving time in jail and became friends. He inferred in court that Johnston testified against him out of revenge. He said that he told Johnston the day of the robbery that he had been sexually involved with his girlfriend.

Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said Johnston agreed to testify in exchange for him asking the Department of Corrections to take three years off his sentence, which will still be done.

