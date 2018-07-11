Colville Legion A

Colville Junior Legion continues to play hard, earning two splits in a pair of doubleheaders late last week. On Thursday, they visited Sandpoint and won 7-0 before losing 15-5; on Saturday, they played host to Whitman County and lost game one 16-5, but won game two 14-10. Colville now has a 6-8 record overall and is looking to move up in the standings as the regular season comes to a close.

Thursday’s doubleheader had Colville traveling to Sandpoint (5-9) and the shorthanded Indians took game one 7-0 before falling in the nightcap 15-5. Game one saw Takoda Morrison pitch a complete game shutout, only allowing two hits and two walks in seven innings. Head coach Nathan Burkey was impressed with the performance, “Koda did a great job for us on the mound, he was efficient and got ahead early in the count. Couldn’t have asked for a better performance.”

The offense was clicking as well as the Indians pounded out 14 hits to score their seven runs, coach Burkey: “It makes it tough on opposing teams when all nine guys are looking to hit the ball every at bat.” In all, Colville had six hitters with two or more hits.

