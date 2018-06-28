Colville A Legion battles tough stretch

Colville A Legion continues to play hard and is now 4-4 on the season after a tough stretch of games where the Indians went 1-4. Colville was swept by a combined East Valley/Central Valley team 3-2 and 14-5, then lost to West Valley 12-8 before splitting a doubleheader in Trail, B.C. with a 5-2 win and a 14-3 loss.

The home game on Tuesday against West Valley was a back and forth game that Colville ended up on the short end of a 12-8 score. The offense performed well, with Makennon Floener providing the thunder in the lineup with a 3 for 4 game, including a double and a triple and 4 RBI, and leadoff hitter Takoda Morrison providing many chances for the offense with four walks and a single.

Pitching wasn’t very sharp as Colville pitchers walked 13 batters, which contributed to the 12 runs scored by West Valley, and head coach Nathan Burkey knows what they need to work on, “We put a lot of guys on base which led to some tough situations. We’re going to focus on maintaining our mechanics and making little adjustments to help us avoid giving our opponents extra at bats.”

On Saturday Colville traveled north to Trail, B.C. and split a doubleheader with the always tough Canadian team, a 5-2 win and a 14-3 loss.

Chris Rader | Statesman-Examiner

