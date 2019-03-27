Colville officer facing assault charges resigns
COLVILLE — A city police officer resigned last week after being arraigned in Stevens County Superior Court on charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Michael Shane Welch, 33, had his March 19 arraignment continued to April 2.
He was facing previous charges of fourth-degree assault at the time of the latest incident.
Mayor Louis Janke said that, by resigning, Welch avoided potential disciplinary action by the city coordinated through the union process.
“He's made trouble for himself making poor decisions. We can only do so much, I think. He did what was best for himself, and the city is content,” said Janke.
“I think Michael was promising,” he added. “He's obviously got some issues, and it's probably better that they come out now so he can deal with them and move on and get a productive job.”
Category: