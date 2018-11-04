Colville seeded No. 5 into Gridiron Classic; Indians to host Connell

The strength of the Northeast 1A league will be tested this week with the opening round of the state Gridiron Classic playoffs.

Coville with host Connell, and Riverside will play Royal and Newport will play La Salle at neutral sites that have yet to be determined.

The Indians and Connell Eagles enter the matchup sporting 7-2 records.

Connell’s only losses are to three-time defending state champion Royal and to the 2A Othello Huskies.

Colville’s losses came at the hands of 2A Cheney and to No. 4-seeded 1A opponent Meridian during the opening two games of the season. The Indians have not lost since those first two games.

Colville is seeded fifth, while Connell is seeded No. 12 in the 1A state playoff post-season.

Kickoff time and day have yet to be announced, but the game will take place at Colville High School.

Meanwhile, Riverside, 5-3, slipped into the playoffs as the No. 16 seeded team after stunning previously undefeated Omak, 26-14, on Saturday.

No. 1 seeded Royal, 10-0, is the odds-on favorite to win the 1A state title.

The Knights enter the game on a 51-game win streak, having scored 42 points or more in every game this season.

The time, date and location of the game have yet to be announced.

In the final matchup of the Northeast 1A league, No. 10 seeded Newport Grizzlies with tangle with No. 7 seeded La Salle Lightning from Union Gap.

Both teams enter the playoffs with a single loss – Newport fell to Colville and La Salle dropped a game to No. 2 seeded and undefeated Zillah.

The time, date and location of the Newport- Salle game have yet to be announced.