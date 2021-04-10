Colville senior Dale Martin let off life support, following injuries suffered at football game

Colville High School senior Dale Martin was let off life support today, after suffering a brain injury at a football game on April 1.

Martin collapsed late in the third quarter of the Indians' game against Deer Park, appearing to lose control of his body. An ambulance was not on scene at the game, but arrived between 5-10 minutes later and took him to the hospital. A family friend close to the situation posted yesterday on facebook that Martin would need to be let off life support, and that as an organ donor, he would have a hero walk to the emergency room in Colville's Mount Carmel Hospital.

Many gathered in Yep Kannum Park to mourn the loss, say prayers for the Martin family and make donations. Anyone looking to support the Martin family can do so by donating to Monica Martin at any Banner Bank branch.

The Statesman-Examiner will continue to update this story as more information is available to the public. A memorial article will be in the April 14 issue, if anyone would like to leave a message in the paper email sports@statesmanexaminer.com.