Colville senior Emma Cochran sings letter of intent with North Central University

Colville senior Emma Cochran signed her letter of intent to play softball at North Central University—a Division III private Christian school in Minneapolis—on Monday afternoon, while around her friends and family.

Cochran received congratulatory messages from her high school coaches, Rob and Mandy Sumner, who highlighted and shared stories of her excellent character. Cochran said she is excited to expand upon her faith, and to study to become a teacher while playing at the next level.

Find more on this story in the March 31, Statesman-Examiner.