Colville softball defeats Deer Park 11-2 in NEA semifinal

After being crowned the Northeast A League regular season champions last week, Colville softball took care of business in their district semifinal game against Deer Park today, cruising to a 11-2 victory.

The Indians jumped all over a slow start by the Stags, who walked the first three batters of the game. Senior Keyla Luiten, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI in the game, ripped a two RBI single to open the scoring. Brooke Seitters then brought home another run and reached base on an error by the first baseman. Later in the inning, Jade Braun hit another 2 RBI single to give Colville a 5-0 lead going into the second inning.

Braun also started on the mound and easily retired the first two innings. She allowed two runs in the third inning off of two hits and two walks, before Ambrie Jones came in relief.

Jones pitched four shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight batters. Meanwhile, Colville brought home one run in the third, fourth and fifth innings, before scoring another three runs in the sixth. Andi Brown went 1-for-1 with a triple turned homerun on an errant throw, scored three runs and collected three walks in the game. The Indians scored their 11 runs on six hits, due to the numerous walks from Stag pitchers.

Colville will now host Lakeside for the championship game at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles defeated Freeman 14-4 today in their semifinal game. Colville defeated Lakeside twice this year, once in the ninth inning and the other on a seventh inning walkoff hit from Braun last week.