Colville stands out at state

Eight members of the Colville Track and Field team qualified for the 1A State Championship Meet, which was held at the Eastern Washington University May 24-26.

On Thursday, Ally Stickney competed in the 300 meter hurdles. Stickney ran a time of 48.02 seconds, just missing out on making the finals.

"Ally was disappointed to not make the finals, but she is just a freshman and very talented. She is ready to come back next year and get a different result,” said Randy Stebbins, CHS track and field head coach.

Later on Thursday, Alaina Stone ran the 1600 meter race. She was able to move up through the pack well during the race and ran a strong last lap to finish in fifth place. Saturday, Stone competed in the 3200 meters race.

