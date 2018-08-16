Colville Together to ask for lodging tax funds

An organization created to maintain downtown Colville’s improvements is asking for $10,950 in lodging tax funds funds to support its operation.

Colville Together, a nonprofit organization made up of several local entities, will take its request to the Colville City Council during its meeting on Tuesday, which begins at 6:30 p.m.

According to information distributed with the council’s agenda, the council has more than $157,000 in lodging tax funds.

Colville Together was created in April as a collaboration of the city, the Colville Chamber of Commerce, the Tri-County Economic Development District and Main Street to implement a new vitalization plan for downtown Colville.

“The plan mostly recommended an overall maintenance approach,” said Rosemary Shaw, Colville Together’s executive director. “We needed somebody to look over, watch over and maintain downtown.”

In 2000, the city launched a plan for downtown revitalization that focused on improvements such as the addition of benches, lamps and trees and the update of city sidewalks, Shaw said.

“The new plan is to provide more maintenance on that,” she said.

Shaw said one of the organization’s goals is to avoid duplicating the services already provided by the groups backing Colville Together.

“One of the biggest things we wanted to do was not duplicate any efforts, step on any toes,” she said “We’re filling the gap of what’s missing in terms of maintenance. We want to take care of those thing and make sure they last.”

Since its creation, Colville Together has been involved in several projects, including partnering with the Colville Chamber of Commerce to hold three events to raise money for the “Light Up Colville” project.

Colville Together is affiliated with the Washington State Main Street Program, which works with communities to revitalize their downtowns.

The organization hopes to both draw more visitors from outside Colville and encourage Colville residents to spend more time downtown, Shaw said.

The lodging tax money will help pay Shaw’s salary and purchase needed office supplies, Shaw said.

The organization is examining the creation of a business improvement area that would allow downtown building owners to contribute to Colville Together’s continued operation.