Colville tribe bans fireworks on reservation

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have banned the sale and ignition of fireworks on tribal lands within Reservation boundaries from July 1 to October 1, in efforts to mitigate fire risks.

All violations of the emergency resolution will result in a $5,000 fine. Open fires are also prohibited within Reservation boundaries.

“Over the last week we have seen extreme temperatures. On top of an unusually dry year, the Tribes now faces extreme fire conditions. Today’s actions are necessary to protect the lives and property of all residents.”