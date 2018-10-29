Colville tribe receives domestic violence grant
Statesman-Examiner
Monday, October 29, 2018
NESPELEM
The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation received a $437,500 grant to help prosecute domestic violence cases.
The Oct. 25 grant announcement came as the tribe observes National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
“I encourage law enforcement, prosecutors, judges and other criminal justice professionals to speak out about domestic violence and redouble efforts to bring perpetrators to justice,” federal Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.
The federal agency manages the grant process.
