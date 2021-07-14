Colville Tribes close reservation due to wildfires

The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation declared a state of emergency about a number of uncontrolled fires today, closing the reservation to industrial activities and the general public.

All forest roads are closed to the public, while state and county improved roads will remain open.

The Chuweah Creek fire has burned 10,000 acres and was uncontained as of this morning, burning multiple homes. That added with extreme fire danger lead to the tribe's decision.

"Our priority is always the safety of all people on the Colville Reservation," Chairman Andy Joseph Jr. said. "Our hearts and thoughts go out to the people already impacted by these fires. We thank those coming onto our land to assist us in fighting these fires."

Donations in response to the fires can be made to the CTCR's Chief Financial Officer, William Nicholson II, at (509) 634-2857 or at billy.nicholson.act@colvilletribes.com.