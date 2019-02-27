Colville truck involved in fatal crash near Reardan
A Colville man was involved in head-on crash on state Highway 231 five miles north of the city this morning.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Ronald W. Skunes, 62, was killed at 11:38 this morning when his 2017 Buick Envision slid across the centerline and slammed into a 1997 Peterbilt tractor-trailer driven by Ben E. VeenHuizen, 64, of Colville.
The patrol did not provide the status of VeenHuizen.
Nor did it provide the hometown of Skunes, who was northbound on the highway when he slid on ice at about Milepost 36.
Skunes' vehicle slid across the centerline and into the path of VeenHuizen, who was southbound towing a 2019 chip trailer, the patrol said.
Skunes' family was notified of his death by the Sacred Heart chaplain, the state patrol said.
