Colville volleyball all smiles heading into important week

There were few breaks in between celebrations for Colville volleyball, while earning revenge against Riverside on Oct. 15, as junior Kiley Power continually set balls for sophomore Mckenna Reggear to slam on the other side of the net.

The Indians (6-3, 8-3) went on to beat the Rams (5-5, 7-5) in straight sets with scores 26-24, 25-22 and 25-11. Two days later, they rolled over Newport (2-7, 4-8) with scores 25-17, 25-22 and 25-19. Against Riverside, Power led with 30 assists, and Reggear led in kills with 11 and blocks with three. Their connection was electric, firing each other up and building more momentum with each successful point.

Senior Katelynn Lewis led that game in digs and senior Brooke Stutzer and sophomore AshN’ea Anderson tied for a lead in aces with five.

“The first game we just kind of expected to win,” Anderson said about losing to Riverside 3-1 earlier in the season. “Because last year we beat them easily. This game, we didn’t back down and played how we can play.”

Head coach Jacque Bassett agreed with Anderson, saying that they didn’t play “Colville volleyball” the last time out against the Rams, but that they were back on track in Tuesday’s game.

The win pushed the Indians into third place, with a slight edge over Riverside. Colville will play undefeated Lakeside the last game of the season and Freeman (who has only lost to Lakeside) next week. Without a win against either of those two teams, Colville will remain tied with Riverside at the end of the year, if the Rams beat Newport and Deer Park to close their season.

“We’re excited that we still have Freeman and Lakeside coming up,” Bassett said. “We have the opportunity to move up from that three spot.”

With the win over Riverside in hand, Colville handled its business on the road at Newport. Stutzer led in kills (8), Power led in assists (19) and digs (12), Anderson led in aces (4) and Reggear led in blocks (2). The Indians travel to Medical Lake (1-7, 1-8) on Tuesday, followed by hosting Freeman (7-2, 7-2) on Thursday for senior night.

The last time the Indians played Medical Lake, they won 3-0 with scores 25-12, 25-18 and 25-16. The last time they played Freeman, they lost 3-0 with scores 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.