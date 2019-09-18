Colville volleyball beats Deer Park 3-2
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
COLVILLE, WA
The Indians (1-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Stags (1-1, 1-2) in five games on Sept. 17 with set scores 22-25, 25-22, 25-23, 12-25 and 15-12. Junior Kiley Power had a tremendous effort, leading the team in assists (30) and kills (16). Senior Brooke Stutzer led in kills with 19, senior Molly Schauls led in aces with two and sophomore McKenna Reggear led in blocks with four.
For a full photo gallery click here: https://www.statesmanexaminer.com/content/colville-volleyball-beats-deer....
