Colville volleyball beats Newport 3-0

Colville handled its business quick and easy for the first time this year yesterday, and remained unbeaten at home.

The Indians (2-1, 4-1) beat Newport (1-2, 2-3) in straight sets with scores 25-15, 25-21 and 25-17. Though the Grizzlies made a push in the second set, Colville stuck through and bounced back from its first loss to Riverside last Friday. Senior Katelynn Lewis made a big impact with her team-high 14 digs and rejuvenated energy on the court, that she said was a focus for her.

"Being excited for your team and everyone else really lightens the mood," Lewis said. "We didn't really do that against Riverside and it brought the whole team down. The last two practices the energy has been really low and I have been telling everybody to get up and get better at that, so I felt like I needed to bring the energy too ... trying to practice what I preach."

The boost in spirit from Lewis and the team as a whole, may have led to one of their most consistent performances this year. Sophomore AshNe'a Anderson led the team in kills (7) and tied with sophomore McKenna Reggear in blocks (2), junior Kiley Power led in assists (15), and senior Molly Schauls led in aces (5).

The Indians are back at home this Thursday against Medical Lake (0-4, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. Following that, Colville will be in Spokane this weekend for the Linda Sheridan Invite.