Colville volleyball comes back in fifth set to defeat Medical Lake

Colville volleyball trailed Medical Lake 14-11 on Wednesday, but rallied with a six-point run to win 16-14.

The Indians (1-1) defeated the Cardinals (1-1) 3-2 with set scores 21-25, 25-23, 14-25, 25-15 and 16-14. Both teams opened their seasons against Riverside with Colville being swept last Saturday and Medical Lake winning 3-1 on Tuesday. Colville shook off the rust from their season opening loss and had its young talent shine through.

"That was honestly so awesome because everyone was down from Saturday," Colville head coach Jacy Vining said, who earned her first win in the position. "I'm so proud of these girls because they've had a hard time playing together as a team. I have so much talent on the court but they've had a hard time putting it together and tonight they really put it together.

"Especially to finish off that last game, that doesn't happen very often when you come back down 14-11. I still have goosebumps."

Juniors AshNe'a Anderson and Mckenna Reggear spent the most time on the varsity court in 2019. After heavy overturn in the roster, they've stepped into leadership roles and are the biggest impact players. Anderson flies around diving for every ball and sets up the team's hitters for kills, while Reggear is a force in-front of the net and wherever she can lineup for a spike.

"We all have our talents in our own ways," Anderson said. "We do miss the people from last year. They helped us out, but this year we have a lot of talent, we just need to know how to use it."

Taking a leadership role has been a challenge for Reggear.

"It's hard," She said. "You have to be a vocal leader in volleyball because it's a loud sport. I'm not a very vocal leader outside of the court, so it's been a struggle."

Anderson led the team with 31 assists and 11 digs, while Reggear led with 13 kills and eight blocks. Senior Jade Braun and junior Tristyn Morton added crucial service with five aces apiece.

The Indians will travel to Nine Mile Falls to play Lakeside on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. The Eagles are the defending Northeast A League champions and defeated Deer Park 3-1 to open their season last Tuesday.