Colville volleyball crusies past Medical Lake in straight sets

Colville left no doubt they were the better team against Medical Lake yesterday.

The Indians (3-1, 5-1) controlled all the momentum against the Cardinals (0-5, 1-6) on way to a straight set win, with scores 25-12, 25-18 and 25-16. Senior Brooke Stutzer dominated the court and led the team in kills (8), blocks (3) and tied with junior Kiley Power in aces (4). Power also led the team in assists with 22, as she has each game this season. Senior Katelynn Lewis led in digs with eight.

"I feel like as a team we're redeeming our loss from last week," Stutzer said. "Just working harder as a team, communicating a lot more and always knowing that our failures fuel us to get better."

The Indians still have room to grow this week at the Linda Sheridan Invite in Spokane, where they will play three pool games on Friday and Saturday before entering a loser-out bracket based on their results. After that, they face two of their toughest challenges of the year, with a road game to Freeman (3-1, 3-2) and at home versus Lakeside (4-0, 4-0). Last Tuesday, Lakeside defeated Freeman in straight sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-15. Both games start at 6:30 p.m.