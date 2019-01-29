Colville wrestlers clinch league title

Indians wrestling clinched the Northeast A league title with a 51-27 dual victory over Medical Lake on Thursday evening.

Colville won nine of the 14 matches, five by pin, three by forfeit and one on points, while Medical Lake’s wins came by three pins, by points in overtime, and by one forfeit.

Coach Randy Cloke was happy the Indians accomplished their first team goal of winning the league title: “We lost a couple of matches I was hoping we were going to win, but that’s the way it goes,” he said. “We have four goals, and that was number one. Now we are on to winning district, regional and state titles.”

The match of the evening was the first match featuring Medical Lake’s Aiden Carl vs Colville’s Logan Hydorn at 113 pounds. Hydorn was leading 8-6 in the third and final round, when Carl managed to get a two-point reversal as time expired to send the match into overtime. In that extra round, Carl got a warning for stalling, but managed to get a takedown on Hydorn to win the match 10-8. From there it was an evenly and hotly contested match where Medical Lake was leading 27-19 until Colville got three forfeits and two pin falls in the final five matches to take the dual victory and the league title.

Colville now has a week to get healthy and prepare for the district tournament being held at Colville High School this Friday and Saturday.

“We have to get a couple of key guys healthy, and with this sport you’re battling injuries all season long,” Cloke said. “We’re going to go with what we have and take it a week at a time. By the time we’re in Tacoma we’ll be at full speed.”

Wrestling begins on Friday at 4 p.m. and on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Individual results

106: Tyvan Richter (Col) p. Angel Mendez (ML) 2:21

113: Aden Carl (ML) d. Logan Hydorn (Col) 10-8 OT

120: Devin Minnier (Col) p. Isaac Kane (ML) 1:24

126: Weston Thomas (ML) p. Colton Eslick (Col) 1:00

132: Dylan Sahota (Col) p. Jon Andersen (ML) 0:43

138: Takoda Morrison (Col) d. Alex Gonzalez (ML) 9-4

145: Justin Warnick (ML) won by forfeit

152: Victor Long (ML) p. Wyatt Gleave (Col) 1:39

160: Brent Keith (ML) p. Tanner Goff (Col) 1:50

170: Trevor Morrison (Col) p. Jeremiah Pullom (ML) 1:06

182: John Knight (Col) won by forfeit

195: Hunter Tharaldson (Col) won by forfeit

220: Ryder Goff (Col) p. Jonathan Gralapp (ML) 0:32

285: Jacob Newsom (Col) won by forfeit