Colville's Ambrie Jones signs to the College of Idaho softball team

Colville senior Ambrie Jones has signed her letter of intent to play softball at the College of Idaho on a full tuition scholarship.

Jones, an all-league pitcher in her sophomore season, did not complete the end of her second year due to an internal team conflict and has since been playing travel ball with the Washington Angels in Tri-Cities.

She suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery last year and has since made full recovery. Find the full story on Jones' signing in the February 24 issue of the Statesman-Examiner.