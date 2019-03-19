Competency evaluation stalls murder trial
Statesman-Examiner
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
COLVILLE, WA
An alleged murderer's attorney motioned in a March 8 status conference for a competency evaluation for the second time since 2016, court records show.
Judge Patrick Monasmith found that there was sufficient reason to believe that Morgan L Beadle, 33, charged with first-degree murder of his grandfather, Timothy L. Roberts, 68, may have a developmental disability.
He ordered that Beadle be evaluated in jail by a qualified expert approved by the prosecuting attorney and designated by the Secretary of the Department of Social and Health Services.
Beadle's next hearing date is scheduled for March 25 at 1:30 p.m.
No trial date has been set.
