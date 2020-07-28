Construction: Astor Court redesign in Colville delayed until 2021

The City of Colville has run into a complication with redesign of the Main Street and Astor Avenue intersection, so that project will begin in the spring of 2021 instead of being completed this summer.

Mayor Ralph Lane Jr. said the contractor was chosen — Baumann Brothers Construction of Chewelah — and the work set to begin when officials discovered that federal compliance requirements still needed to be addressed.

Lane said about $54,000 in federal funds had been used on design work done by Welch Comer, and that triggered a requirement to have fedeal involvement in review of the final plans.

“Things sometimes fall through the cracks and that's what happened here,” said Lane. “It was just a collective oversight that we all regret.”

Even if the city were able to scramble and get federal approval to proceed with the project, he said it is unlikely that Main Street could be repaved by the state-imposed deadline of Oct. 1.

Read the full story on the Astor Court redesign construction being pushed back in the July 29, 2020 Statesman-Examiner.