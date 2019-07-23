Continued wolf attacks may prompt additional state action

State Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind is considering authorizing more wolf kills following four more attacks on livestock in the Old Profanity Territory pack area of the Kettle Ridge.

According to an agency report released today, wolves attacked and injured two calves July 18. One was later euthanized.

In addition, a calf was found dead July 10 and wolves killed calves July 19 and July 22, the report said, noting those incidents occurred after previous recent depredations and the killing of a wolf by a sharpshooter July 13.

“Director Susewind is now assessing this situation and considering next steps,” an agency statement posted today to its wolf report said. “WDFW will keep the public informed about this activity through weekly updates. The next update will be provided on July 30.”

In the meantime, the affected cattleman and others in the Kettle Ridge area have deployed additional range riders and officials have installed lights at livestock salting and watering locations.