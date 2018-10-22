Cougars now ranked No. 14
By:
Roger Harnack
Monday, October 22, 2018
PULLMAN
Washington State University has moved up to No. 14 in the AP college football poll after a 34-20 victory over Oregon.
The 6-1 Cougars jumped 11 positions while the 6-2 Oregon Ducks dropped seven, from No. 12 down to No. 19.
Meanwhile, the 6-2 Washington Huskies are holding steady at No. 15 after their 27-13 win over Colorado.
The Cougars now sit atop the Pac-12 conference, followed by Washington, Oregon, No. 23 Utah and No. 24 Stanford.
