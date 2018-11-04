Cougars to open Gridiron Classic post-season against Columbia (Burbank)
Jenkins (Chewelah) was seeded No. 5 into the 2B Gridiron Classic post-season bracket Sunday afternoon.
The 5-3 Cougars will face the No. 12 seed, Columbia (Burbank), which comes in at 8-2, on Friday night.
The teams will square off at a neutral site on Friday, Nov. 9. The time and location have yet to be announced.
After losing three of their first four games, the Cougars have roared back to life, topping their 2B opponents by 34 points or more, including a 35-0 rout of the Colfax Bulldogs in a crossover game No. 2 to get into the Gridiron Classic.
Meanwhile, the Columbia Coyotes have been tough all season, having only lost to Lind-Ritzville-Sprague, 20-6, on Sept. 21 and to No. 3-seeded Tri-Cities Prep, 30-12. Since that loss to the Jaguars on Oct. 5, the Coyotes have defeated all their opponents by 28 points or more.
Jenkins’ losses were to the Omak Pioneers, 36-21, on Aug. 31; and the Colville Indians, 49-14, on Sept. 7. Both Omak and Colville are 1A teams, and Colville is seeded No. 5 into its classification playoffs.
The only 2B loss for the Cougars has been to Northeast 2B-South league champion, Reardan. The score of that Sept. 21 game was 27-14.
Reardan (8-2) grabbed the No. 11 seed and will open against No. 4-seeded Toledo (6-4) on Friday.
The time, day and location of that game have yet to be announced.
