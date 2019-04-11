Cougars sweep Bulldogs in doubleheader
Aaron Andrews
Thursday, April 11, 2019
KETTLE FALLS
Despite a strong performance from Kettle Falls batters, the Chewelah Cougars swept the Bulldogs, 6–2 and 4–1, in a soggy doubleheader on April 8.
Over the course of the afternoon, Kettle Falls had a total of 13 hits, and Chewelah had 16.
On the mound for Kettle, Matt Thompson had 6 strikeouts, and Caden McKern had 4.
Chewelah pitchers threw 16 strikeouts over the course of the afternoon. Justin Rollis and Andrews Sweat both had 7 Ks.
