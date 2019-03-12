County gets 4 inches of snow overnight
Aaron Andrews
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
COLVILLE, WA
Stevens County got 4 inches of snowfall over night, according to the National Weather Service, and the snow continues to fly.
This morning, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Cascades of Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties.
The weather service expected heavy snow above 2000 feet elevation with up to 20 inches of snowfall expected.
Dry weather is expected through early next week, however, with a gradual warming trend, according to the weather service.
