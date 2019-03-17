Court Cash is live
By:
Roger Harnack
Sunday, March 17, 2019
COLVILLE
The Statesman-Examiner's inaugural Court Cash contest is live.
Download our 2019 NCAA men's bracket, or any bracket. Fill out the entry form and complete the bracket for a chance to win $50.
Entries must include name, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address to be accepted.
Brackets must be turned into our Statesman-Examiner or Deer Park Tribune offices no later than 9 a.m. Thursday for consideration.
After the first week, the entry form will be replaced by a brief writeup on who is leading our contest.
Must be 18 to enter; Statesman-Examiner and Deer Park Tribune employees and their families may not win prizes.
