COVID-19 could be in Colville

The Colville School District closed all facilities on Monday and shut down youth activities while an unnamed individual is undergoing testing for COVID-19, which is expected to take one to three days. The Northeast Washington Tri County Health District is working with the school district to deal with the situation.

"For the privacy of those involved, no other details will be released regarding the specifics of the situation," stated a news release issued by the health district.

"We are not recommending that other facilities close and are not recommending any travel restrictions to students and staff.

"At this time, there is low risk to the community as it relates to the situation causing the school to close."

District officials said in a press release that during the closure, all facilities will be disinfected.