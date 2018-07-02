Crandall Coffee moves into Old Apple Warehouse

The Crandall Coffee Company recently opened a shop in the Old Apple Warehouse in Kettle Falls, taking over what used to be the Steam Engine. Owner Angie Beardall bought the antique shop on May 25.

They held their grand opening on Town & Country Days weekend, but is part of a new Kettle Falls tradition. From now on, every new Kettle Falls business willing to participate will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce. Considering the new influx of businesses in Kettle Falls, it’s the perfect time to begin this.

Beardall was serving Crandall coffee at the Steam Engine and asked Jerrad and Tara Crandall if they would be interested in taking over the business. “This was something we planned to do in the future and couldn’t pass up such a great opportunity. The location and space are amazing,” said Tara Forest Crandall.There’s more of this story to read online or in the July 4, 2018 S-E.

