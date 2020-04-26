Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves remain closed among 31 others
Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves in Pend Oreille County will remain closed along with 31 other parks, as most of Washington's State Parks reopen on May 5.
Most of the other state parks that will remain closed are on the Western side of state, or far away from the Northeastern tri-county corridor.
The entire list of parks that will remain closed is:
Anderson Lake
Beacon Rock
Big Eddy Scenic River Access
Bogachiel
Bottle Beach
Cape Disappointment
Camp Wooten
Cedar Falls Trailhead
Columbia Hills
Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves
Daroga
Doug's Beach
Fisk
Fort Columbia
Fort Simcoe
Goldendale Observatory
Grayland Beach
Griffiths-Priday
Klickitat Trail
Kukutali Trail
Kuktali Preserve
Leadbetter Point
Loomis Lake
Ocean City
Pacific Beach
Pacific Pines
Peshastin Pinnacles
Pleasant Harbor
Maryhill
Spring Creek Hatchery
Twin Harbors
Westport Light
Wallace Falls
