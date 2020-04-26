Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves remain closed among 31 others

Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves in Pend Oreille County will remain closed along with 31 other parks, as most of Washington's State Parks reopen on May 5.

Most of the other state parks that will remain closed are on the Western side of state, or far away from the Northeastern tri-county corridor.

The entire list of parks that will remain closed is:

Anderson Lake

Beacon Rock

Big Eddy Scenic River Access

Bogachiel

Bottle Beach

Cape Disappointment

Camp Wooten

Cedar Falls Trailhead

Columbia Hills

Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves

Daroga

Doug's Beach

Fisk

Fort Columbia

Fort Simcoe

Goldendale Observatory

Grayland Beach

Griffiths-Priday

Klickitat Trail

Kukutali Trail

Kuktali Preserve

Leadbetter Point

Loomis Lake

Ocean City

Pacific Beach

Pacific Pines

Peshastin Pinnacles

Pleasant Harbor

Maryhill

Spring Creek Hatchery

Twin Harbors

Westport Light

Wallace Falls