Crews contain Old Kettle Road fire to less than 6 acres
With the assistance of a helicopter and fixed-wing Fireboss, local fire crews quickly subdued a fire along Old Kettle Road tonight before it could get out of control.
Officials said the fire started when sparks from a Kettle Falls Railroad train ignited dry grass alongside the tracks near Delaware Avenue North.
The train crew quickly tried to tamp down the flames as motorists called for emergency assistance.
Kettle Falls fire crews and the helicopter were on scene within minutes, officials said. Fixed wing Fireboss and spotter aircraft joined the firefight.
Officials had contained the blaze to about 5.5 acres by 6 p.m.
Crews are expected to monitor the smoldering brush overnight and mop up any remaining hotspots in the morning.
Fire officials said residents and motorists should expect smoke overnight.
