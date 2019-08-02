Crews fight Colville Reservation wildfire

A wildfire is burning nearly 2,500 acres on the Colville Indian Reservation near Lake Roosevelt and believed to possibly have been sparked by lightening early Friday morning.

One home is threatened and a Level 3 evacuation has been issued, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.

The fire is burning about seven miles southeast of Keller on the reservation.

A Red Flag warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow, said the release.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create extreme fire growth potential.”

Tribal leaders said the fire is moving through downed timber, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

Fire danger is high in eastern Washington as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for many areas, including Colville.

