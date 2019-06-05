Crews slow blaze in Crab Creek Canyon
Fire crews have managed to keep Highway 243 Fire contained to Crab Creek Canyon after winds pushed the blaze to more than 15,000 acres.
At 25 percent containment, the blaze that has only destroyed one garage, so far, is burning in dry grass and sagebrush.
Four aircraft and 380 firefighters have been assigned to the fire, according to information released by fire management officials at 8:30 a.m. today, June 5.
Level 3 evacuation notices remained in effect Tuesday afternoon for the Smyrna area. Previously, evacuation notices had been issued for the Beverly-Burke Road, Lower Crab Creek and Wanapum Village areas.
Only two minor injuries have been reported.
The fire began Monday along state Highway 243 near Wanapum Dam and quickly raced uphill threatening Wanapum Village, Beverly and other nearby small rural communities.
Fire officials said Tuesday evening that the blaze was moving toward the Red Rock Road area, pushed by easterly winds through Lower Crab Creek Canyon.
The fire remains north of Crab Creek, officials said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
