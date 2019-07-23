Culp expected to announce gubernatorial candidacy

Police Chief Loren Culp is expected to announce his 2020 candidacy for governor at noon Saturday in the city's park.

He is likely to face Democrat incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee previously said he would seek re-election if he doesn't get his party's nomination for president.

He's currently among a field of more than 20 Democrats seeking to challenge Republican President Donald Trump.

Inslee is a third-tier candidate in the Democratic process, currently polling at about 1 percent support nationally.

Culp has been an outspoken gun-rights advocate and is the author of the best seller, "American Cop."