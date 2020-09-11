Customs Road fire near Curlew reaches 30% containment after burning 2,288 acres

The Custom Road fire west of Curlew reached 30% containment, as fire activity was minimal through last night.

The fire has burned 2,288 acres since starting on Monday, as aggressive winds sparked a number of fires throughout Eastern Washington. There have been six structures lost in the fire, though the approximately 100 personnel working to combat it hope to keep it from spreading further.

All area evacuations have been reduced from a Level 3 status. Level 2 evacuations remain in place for Cottonwood Creek Road, Graves Road, Rowton Roost Road and Graves Spur Road.

Firefighters were aided by Canadian planes dropping retardant.