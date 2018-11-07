Dashiell leads race for Stevens County Commissioner #2
Incumbent Stevens County Commissioner Don Dashiell is cautiously optimistic about victory in the race for the commission's No. 2 seat.
After an initial vote Tuesday, he leads the race with 8,034 votes — that's 64 percent of votes counted.
Challenger Jeffrey Charvet trails with 4,520 votes, or 36 percent..
Charvet declined to comment on the outcome.
But on Facebook, she posted, “Well, my friends, I did in fact lose this race. I guarantee I won more than I lost.”
Dashiell was attending a Republican party event at Fired Up Brewery in Chewelah when returns came in.
“It’s a party town,” Dashiell said of the community celebration on election night. “I just thank them for the support. I will endeavor to do good work for another four years."
Dashiell thanked Charvet for running a clean race and said that he hoped Charvet would stay involved in county government.
"Jeffrey and I didn't have any squabbles on the campaign trail," he said. "I appreciate the job that she did greeting the public.”
