Deadly airplane crash in Stevens County

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken over the investigation of the crash of a single-engine airplane in southern Stevens County on Friday that killed three people.

The airplane, a Cessna 172, crashed near the 5000 block of Bittrich-Antler Road at about 10:20 a.m. The crash site is about seven miles west of the Deer Park Airport.

There’s more of this story to read online or in the July 18, 2018 S-E.

Online e-editions are only available for the first two weeks after the publish date. If that time has passed, the only way to view a story is by purchasing a paper. The Statesman-Examiner keeps older copies for purchase for up to three months at our business location 220 S. Main Street, Colville.