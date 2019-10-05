Deer Park football upsets Colville 21-20

For the second time this year, the Indians came out on the losing side of a one point game with the difference coming from a blocked extra point.

No. 9 Deer Park (3-0, 5-0) never trailed, surprised themselves and savored every moment of their 21-20 win over No. 6 Colville (1-1, 3-2) tonight.

"I did not think that this would be happening, but you never know, things change in the snap of a finger," Deer Park running back Matthew Jorgensen said.

Jorgensen led the Stags with 100 rushing yards, and the team's first score with a 25-yard reception from quarterback Chaz Bird.

Colville answered back with a 30-yard run from running back Grant Michaliszyn in the second quarter, but the ensuing extra point was blocked. Lim Bennett ran in a 30-yard run of his own for the Stags with four minutes remaining in the first half, but Colville quarterback Sam Anderson immediately replied with a huge 75-yard touchdown pass to tight end Paul Skirko. The Indians' 2-point conversion attempt failed and the Stags led 14-12 at half.

On their opening drive of the second half, Deer Park's Bird completed a 27-yard screen pass for a touchdown to Ryan Durgeloh for a touchdown. It was the first time this season that Colville had been scored on in the second half.

Later in the quarter, Anderson found receiver Spencer Fox in the endzone for a 17-yard touchdown. Michaliszyn punched in the 2-point conversion and the Indians trailed by just one. Colville got the ball back several more times, including twice with under seven minutes remaining.

On their last drive, the Indians started on their own 30-yard line with 3:29 minutes remaining. The Indians drove down the field and set up for a 40-yard field goal attempt, which was blocked.

With the win, Deer Park sits alone at the top of the NEA League.

Find more on this game, and a preview of Colville's next game against Riverside in the Oct. 9 issue of the Statesman-Examiner.