Deer Park Physical Therapy Proudly Opened "The Gym" on January 14th, Grand Opening to Follow

The owners of Deer Park Physical Therapy are opening a sports performance training facility called “The Gym” in Deer Park, WA just north of Spokane. The Gym is a human performance center that specializes in one-on-one consultations and evaluations from a Strength Coach, an Athletic Trainer, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy throughout your entire fitness experience. A Grand Opening week is scheduled for Feb. 11th through Feb. 15th. More details on the Grand Opening week will be released soon.

“We noticed there was a need for a performance training facility in Deer Park," says Deer Park Physical Therapy Owner Dan Roberts, DPT. “We have the staff and training necessary to open such a facility and felt the timing was right.“

The Gym is located at 841 S Main, Suite J in Deer Park, WA just off of Highway 395.

The Gym works with all levels for athletes from weekend warriors to elite athletes.

Here is a quick list of some of the services and classes offered at The Gym:

Body conditioning class: this class is designed to teach individuals how to lift properly and use equipment safely. It is a weightlifting class that is in a circuit format. All functional equipment will be utilized including barbells, kettlebells, TRX suspension training, dumbbells, and medicine balls.

Bootcamp class: a physically demanding high-intensity class that is designed to get results fast! Different training regimens are utilized. All fitness levels are welcome as our instructors can offer numerous modifications.

Body fit Class: this is a class designed to teach individuals how to lift properly and use equipment safely. It is a weightlifting class that is in a circuit format. All functional equipment will be utilized including barbells, kettlebells, TRX suspension training, dumbbells, medicine balls. This class is similar to body conditioning but is at a higher pace.

The Gym offers one-on-one personal training sessions that are 30 minutes or 50 minutes and can be arranged for small groups as well. Our group training can be two, three, or four people. If clients wish to train five people at once a group rate can be arranged with the gym director.

The Gym offers nutrition consultants.

Open rental times for athletic teams to train, whether high school or college, or club teams.

Sports performance training is designed to get athletes more explosive and powerful within their sport. Each program is designed specifically for the desired sport. Group training can be arranged.

Custom programs can be designed by our strength coaches for every level of individual or athlete.

The Gym offers school athletic enhancement programs, working with coaches and athletes.

The Gym’s coaches specialize in all facets of fitness including training fitness competitors, Olympic lifting, powerlifting, and sports performance.

About Deer Park Physical Therapy

In everything Deer Park Physical Therapy does, we strive to serve others by improving their quality of life.

We serve our patients with professionalism and integrity. We provide the best physical therapy in the area using the most current evidence-based interventions. To help you succeed, we utilize the most innovative practices with a variety of resources.

Deer Park Physical Therapy is an all-encompassing Wellness Center located just north of Spokane. It includes Physical Therapy, a Fitness and Aquatic Center, and The Gym. It is open to not only our patient population but also members of our community.