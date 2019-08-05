Deer Park woman killed in Chattaroy crash

A Deer Park woman was killed Sunday in a crash on Chattaroy Road.

Alvera S. Quaschnick, 93, of Deer Park, died from injuries in the 11:54 a.m. crash, the Washington State Patrol reported.

She was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.

Quaschnick's passenger, Johanna K. Hagg, 85, of Spokane was injured and taken to an area hospital, the patrol said.

According to the patrol, Quaschnick was eastbound in her 2006 Mercury Montego on Chattaroy Road and turned into the path of a southbound pickup truck on U.S. Highway 2.

The truck driver, Trevor S. Hansen, 41, of Spokane, was not able to avoid a collision and his 2018 Silverado struck the Montego, pushing it into another lane where it was struck again, the patrol said, noting he was not injured.

The driver of the third vehicle was identified as Rochelle N. Anderson, 34, of Port Orchard, the patrol said. Her 2006 Ford Econoline van overturned and came to rest in the median, the patrol said.

Both Anderson and her passenger, Kristopher D. Anderson, 37, of Port Orchard were injured and transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash was failure to yield the right-of-way, the patrol said.