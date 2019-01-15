Deputies investigating bomb threat in Hunters
The Stevens County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat found on a bathroom wall at Columbia High School.
Deputies responded to a bomb threat call at 11:48 a.m. today from high school staff, Sheriff Brad A. Manke said, noting the threat was scrawled on a bathroom stall.
The threat said a bomb was going to explode at noon at the school, Manke said, noting the threat appeared sometime this morning.
"Staff had cleaned the stalls the previous night and believed the threat had been written that morning," he said. "The school was immediately evacuated and the school’s reunification plan was put in place to reunite children with their parents."
Bomb-sniffing dogs from Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad police responded to the school to assist the Sheriff's Office.
The building was cleared without incident, he said.
The threat is under investigation and charges could be pending.
