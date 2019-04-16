Deputy, suspect killed in Cowlitz County
For the second time in less than a month, a county deputy and a suspect have been killed in a shootout in Washington state.
Cowlitz County deputy Justin DeRosier, 29, of Kelso, was killed while responding to a call of a disabled vehicle late Saturday night. The shooter, Brian Dellaan Butts, 33, of Longview, was killed the next day by Kelso police following a 22-hour manhunt.
“The Ferry County Sheriff's Office extends our heartfelt condolences to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office during their time of grieving,” the Ferry County Sheriff's Office posted to its Facebook page.
A graduate of Washington State University, DeRosier served as a deputy in the Whitman County Sheriff's Office before moving to Western Washington and Kelso, where he grew up.
According to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was killed about 7 p.m. Sunday. The involved officers, Rich Fletcher and Det. Tim Gower, were placed on administrative leave as is policy.
According to reports, DeRosier was killed when he responded to a disabled motorhome blocking a road.
The deputy radioed dispatch that he was being fired upon, reports said. After he was shot, DeRosier was airlifted to a Vancouver hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said another man, Matthew Veatch, was arrested in connection with the case, and is facing a possible charge of first-degree rendering criminal assistance.
Getting into shootouts with law enforcement runs in the Butts family.
According to Western Washington media, Butts is the half-brother of Daniel Butts, who in 2011 killed Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter.
