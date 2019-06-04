Desure joins FarmJam lineup
Guitarist Desure is the newest entertainer to be added to FarmJam 2019.
Desure has six new tunes that blur the lines between country, folk, Indie and rock'n'roll, FarmJam organizers said, noting he has a clean lead and rustling acoustic guitar.
He single “Los Angeles” is a catchy tune, rife with wailing slide guitar, organizers said. A sunny spirit underscores his admission, “Los Angeles, you’re killing me. Lord, I can’t live on two hours sleep."
In his debut of "Kick Rocks," Desure was hailed by "Rolling Stone" magazine as a triple threat musician with the "LA Sound" from Hollywood Boulevard mixed with the horns of E Street.
According to his website, Desure is "the bearded country-folk troubadour [who] doesn’t censor a thing. As a result, he steadily maintains pace on an upward rise highlighted by syncs on NETFLIX’s The Ranch, sold out tours supporting [the band] Midland, and acclaim from the likes of Rolling Stone within a year since his emergence."
Born and raised in California's San Fernando Valley, he identified music’s power at a young age.
A huge record player magnetically attracted Desure as he spun mom’s Rolling Stones and Beatles vinyl and dad’s Neil Young and Bob Dylan records. At the same time, he discovered hardcore and punk, attending underground shows with friends and becoming “hooked on the energy of people crowd surfing and singing along.”
He picked up a guitar at age 12 and taught himself to play.
FarmJam is set for Aug. 30-31 at
Category: