Detectives seek help identifying Spokane Valley robbery suspect
Police are looking for a woman who, after allegedly shoplifted multiple items, got into a scuffle with Macy's store employees.
According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Det. Kirk Keyser, law enforcement officers are asking for help identifying the woman.
A police report shows two women entered the store at 14710 E. Indiana Ave, both carrying oversized purses.
A store employee witnessed the women take items into dressing rooms, but exit with out them, a report shows. The women then tried to leave the store, but were stopped by an employee who asked for the items to be returned.
One woman continued to try to leave and a scuffle broke out between here and the employee, the report said, noting the employee suffered minor injuries.
The scuffle elevated the alleged crime of shoplifting to robbery, Keyser said.
The suspect is described as a white woman with long blond hair in two French braids. She had multiple tattoos.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the woman is asked to call Keyser at 509-477-6611 and reference case No. 10064264.
