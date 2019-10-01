District 7 gains state funding for Veterans Service Office

Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, said it is very gratifying to have gained state funding to establish a Veterans Service Office in Stevens County that can process benefit and compensation claims for military families in a remote area of the state.

“I love the Seventh District and I am thankful for our veterans,” she said. “They are the reason we are safe and free. So, it is an honor to be able to provide for some of their service needs.”

This week, the county will start advertising for the position of Veteran Service Officer and all applicants must have served in the military, said Wes McCart, chair of the county commission.

The chosen person will serve veterans from Stevens, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Lincoln counties.

McCart reported that the the four counties had a combined population of 77,251 people. The state estimates 828 vets in Ferry, 1,180 in Lincoln, 1,543 in Pend Oreille and 5,004 in Stevens.

According to these numbers, veterans make up 11 percent of the population for each of these rural counties.

“We have the highest number of veterans per capita in this area and it feels good to be able to help people who can’t make the six-hour round trip from Republic or another remote to get the help they need,” said Maycumber.

