District Court
STEVENS COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
• Randall E. Dixon, $2,543, two days jail converted to work crew, second-degree hunt big game, no license/tags.
• Steven J. Kelnhofer, $743 fine, 12 months supervised probation, first-degree negligent
driving.
• Gary W. Lamb, $1,593 fine, two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driving
under the influence.
• Robert C. Pemberton, $393 fine, one day jail converted to community service, fourth-degree assault.
• Nathan R. Petersen, $543 fine, two days jail converted to community service, operating vehicle without ignition interlock device.
• Anna M. Reed, $293 fine, restitution, 10 days jail, third-degree theft.
• Spencer M. Tarbert, $1,000 fine, six days jail, hunt/collect parts of another’s property.
